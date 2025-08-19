Dowry Death In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Wakad: 26-Year-Old Woman Ends Life After Harassment By Husband, In-Laws; Family Says 'Spent ₹20 Lakh On Wedding, Gave 40 Tolas Of Gold’ (VIDEOS) | Sourced

Wakad: Pimpri-Chinchwad has been shaken by yet another dowry death, this time in Wakad. The incident involved the death of a 26-year-old woman who ended her life due to constant torture allegedly in the name of dowry by her IT engineer husband and her in-laws. Her family, who complained about this incident to the Wakad Police Station, spoke to the media and claimed that it was murder, not suicide.

Despite spending ₹20 lakh on the wedding and giving 40 tolas of gold, Divya Suryawanshi was still harassed, claimed her family. She died by suicide on Monday (August 18) night in Wakad. The matter came to light on Tuesday morning.

Disputes began after a few months of marriage

Within just a few months of marriage, disputes began between the couple. Harshal constantly pressured Divya to bring money from her parental home. He subjected her to physical and mental torture. Finally, tired of this harassment, Divya hanged herself in the bedroom on Monday night. Harshal works as an IT engineer in a reputed company. Divya was married to him three years ago in a grand ceremony.

Husband, father-in-law arrested

The Wakad Police have arrested her husband, Harshal Suryawanshi, and father-in-law, Shantaram Suryawanshi. Divya lived with her husband in the upscale W57 Housing Society on Bhumkar Chowk Road. Divya's family came from Dhule and went to Wakad Police Station to register a complaint. There, the family alleged murder while speaking to the media.

More people may be booked in this case

The post-mortem report confirmed that Divya died by hanging. However, her relatives have expressed suspicion that she was murdered. Allegations have been made against her in-laws. Wakad Police have taken her husband and father-in-law into custody. More people may be booked in this case. At the time of writing, the process of registering a case at Wakad Police Station was underway. The police are investigating.

'This is murder. Her husband killed her'

Her brother, Devendra Khairnar, said, "This is murder. Her husband killed her. After 6 months of marriage, he started harassing her. He told her to bring money and give him gold. The husband and all the in-laws were torturing her for the last 2.5 years."

Spent ₹20 lakh for the wedding, gave 40 tolas of gold

Divya’s mother, Jyoti Khairnar, said, “My daughter would never take the step of suicide. We are certain about this. She constantly told us about the harassment she was facing. However, we remained silent and endured it, thinking her in-laws would eventually understand. For Divya’s wedding, we gave 40 tolas of gold, spent ₹5 lakh for the engagement, and ₹20 lakh for the wedding.”

'They pressured her to go to work'

Divya’s brother’s wife, Harshada Devendra Khairnar, said, "They pressured her to go to work. They asked her to bring money for furniture, TV and refrigerator. For the Dhonda festival, when guests were to be hosted, they demanded a two-tola gold ring. At her brother’s wedding, they demanded a gold bracelet. Since ₹10,000 was short for the bracelet, Harshal returned all the money. Only after arranging the remaining amount and sending the money again did Harshal agree to attend the wedding. Divya had injury marks on her body. There was blood near her mouth, and wounds on her hand and waist. That’s why I allege that her in-laws killed her."

Divya's family is an ordinary farming family. Senior Police Inspector Shatrughna Mali, in charge of Wakad Police Station, said, "This is a case of dowry death. A case is being registered at Wakad Police Station."