 Pune Video: Commuters Suffer As Potholes On Hinjawadi Roads Persist Despite Complaints
Pune Video: Commuters Suffer As Potholes On Hinjawadi Roads Persist Despite Complaints

The condition worsens amid the heavy rains, making it difficult and risky, particularly for motorists, to navigate the way through potholes.

article-image
Despite repeated complaints about potholes from the residents and employees working in Hinjawadi, the condition of the road happens to be the same, causing inconvenience to commuters travelling to the IT Park. 

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had also directed the PMRDA officials, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Maharashtra Industries Development Corporation (MIDC) to prioritise the repair and developmental works, but the potholes remain unaddressed and commuters are forced to face the daily ordeal.

The Forum For IT Employees (FITE) has highlighted the inconvenience caused by potholes in Hinjawadi in its post on X (formerly Twitter).

Potholes and waterlogging on entry points, such as through the Bhumkar Chowk to Laxminagar Hinjewadi Road, are causing major traffic jams. And the condition worsens amid the heavy rains, making it difficult and risky, particularly for motorists, to navigate the way through potholes.

article-image

Reportedly, one of the major reasons for the delay in repair works is because of the jurisdiction issue between the Hinjawadi Gram Panchayat, PCMC, and MIDC. And the root cause is stated to be that the inadequate drainage system, blocked natural stream flow, and underchecked construction activities are causing a rise in encroachments.

