Onion Prices In Lasalgaon APMC Stabilise After Bangladesh Lifts Import Ban

After the Bangladesh government lifted the import ban on onions, the expected increase in onion prices did not occur in the Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC). Farmers were expecting a price increase of Rs 200 to 300 per quintal, but the increase was only Rs 175 on Monday and an average of only Rs 75.

Onion exports from India are decreasing due to not giving licenses to Bangladeshi traders to import maximum onions. Due to this, onion prices have increased slightly in the Lasalgaon Market Committee, but there is uncertainty about how long this price increase will last, said onion exporter Praveen Kadam.

On Monday, a total of 16,592 quintals of onions arrived in the Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee from 1,126 vehicles. This onion fetched a maximum price of Rs 1,900, a minimum price of Rs 600, and an average price of Rs 1,650 per quintal.

Earlier, 8,624 quintals of onions were received last Saturday. At that time, the maximum price was Rs 1,725, the minimum was Rs 600, and the average price was Rs 1,575 per quintal.



Lasalgaon is popular as Asia's largest onion market, being a major hub for onion cultivation and trading, a significant portion of Lasalgaon's agricultural land is dedicated to for onion.

The village's name is also associated with the Lasalgaon onion, known for its distinct variety and quality.