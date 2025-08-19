 Pune VIDEO: Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing Amid Heavy Rain, Dense Fog Near Lonavala
There has been heavy rain in Lonavala and the surrounding areas for the past few days, and due to this, visibility has reduced considerably

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 02:26 PM IST
Pune VIDEO: Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing Amid Heavy Rain, Dense Fog Near Lonavala

A helicopter had to make an emergency landing due to heavy rain and dense fog in Saltar village, about 30 kilometres from Lonavala in Pune district. The incident created a stir in the area. Fortunately, all the passengers in the helicopter are safe.

According to the information received, the helicopter, which was travelling towards Lonavala, got into trouble due to sudden changes in the weather. There were two pilots and four people in it. The incident took place on August 15. However, the videos went viral on social media on Tuesday.

There has been heavy rain in Lonavala and the surrounding areas for the past few days, and due to this, visibility has reduced considerably. Since the pilot of the helicopter could not see anything ahead and had no option for safe travel, he immediately decided to land in a nearby open field.

As per the local villagers, a helicopter was suddenly seen descending. It landed on the ground within a few moments. The villagers also breathed a sigh of relief after seeing the passengers in the helicopter safe.

Heavy rains in Pune:

Meanwhile, heavy rains caused waterlogging and traffic jams across most areas of Pune on Tuesday, including Hinjawadi, Sinhagad Road, Dhayari, Kharadi, and Mundhwa, leading to severe inconvenience for officegoers.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has urged citizens to stay indoors amid heavy downpour in the city.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kumar wrote, "Dear Punekars, your safety remains our utmost priority as the city continues to witness heavy rainfall, resulting in waterlogging across several locations. We urge you to refrain from venturing outdoors unless it is absolutely unavoidable."

In case of emergencies, the CP asked citizens to dial 112.

"Our officials and staff are ready to assist. In the event of any emergency, please reach out immediately to the helpline number 112," he added.

