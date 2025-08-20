Heavy Rain Causes Landslide on Samruddhi Expressway, Blocks Mumbai-Bound Traffic

Heavy Rain Causes Landslide on Samruddhi Expressway |

Traffic was disrupted due to heavy rain on the Samruddhi Highway near Khutghar Plaza in Shahapur limits on Tuesday evening due to a landslide. Traffic on the road leading to Mumbai was stopped due to a large stone falling on the highway.

However, due to immediate measures taken, traffic has resumed after two hours of tireless efforts. No loss of life or property was reported in this incident.

Due to heavy rain on the Ghat near Khutghar Plaza on the Samruddhi Highway, a large stone fell on the side of channel number 636 on the road leading to Mumbai.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the Highway Police Station Shahapur and the staff of Samruddhi Management immediately reached the spot. |

This caused traffic disruption. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the Highway Police Station Shahapur and the staff of Samruddhi Management immediately reached the spot.

The work of removing the spill over caused by the landslide from the highway was done quickly with the help of Hydra and JCB. After about two hours of effort, the highway was completely cleared and traffic resumed smoothly. MPO Centre Shahapur officer Chhaya Kamble gave information about the incident.

Heavy rains across Maharashtra have affected the movement on road, rail and air routes, causing traffic congestion and inconvenience for commuters.