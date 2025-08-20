Nashik-Mumbai Train Services Disrupted as Heavy Rains Hit Maharashtra |

While the heavy rains that have been continuing in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra for the last two days have disrupted normal life there, the trains heading to this city are running late, causing inconvenience to passengers. According to the information received, the train services to Mumbai have been disrupted.

Panchavati Express, which is considered the lifeline of employees, was also running late. Many people have faced difficulties due to the delay. In addition, the schedules of Tapovan, Pushpak, Kashi, Kamyani, Janshatabdi, Sevagram, and Nandigram trains have also been changed.

Due to this, those going to Mumbai for jobs, business and other important work had to suffer due to the collapse of time calculations. Meanwhile, due to the heavy rain warning given to Mumbai and the state, it is expected that the train services will be disrupted for a few more days.

Multiple trains towards and from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) have been cancelled, diverted and rescheduled following the heavy rain across the city.

Mumbai’s railway network, considered to be the lifeline of the city, was hit by the heavy rain on Tuesday because of waterlogging. Trains were reportedly running late, causing commuters to be stranded, particularly during peak hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane and other districts in the state for the coming days of the week as well.