CMIA Proposes Skill Development Centre In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Attract IT Companies |

With major multinationals like Toyota and JSW investing in the Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor at Auric City, the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) is working to attract IT companies to the city. CMIA president Uttsav Machhar said a demand has been made for 100 acres of land to be reserved for IT industries.

He said CMIA is taking the initiative to provide skilled manpower to the companies investing in the city. A proposal to set up a fully equipped skill development centre has been submitted to the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

CMIA has also demanded 1,000 acres of land for a Defence Cluster, for which the state government has given a positive response, CMIA vice president Atharveshraj Nandavat said.

CMIA secretary Mihir Saundalgekar said the body will soon establish the Marathwada Exports Forum (MEF) to ensure that products manufactured in the region get access to global markets. He added that efforts are being made to study how IT companies can be attracted to the city.