 Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Festival
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Festival

Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Festival

A special workshop titled "Art and Craft - Majha Bappa" was organised at Wagh Guruji Bal Shikshan Mandir, Nashik, run by Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, jointly by 'Yuva (Navneet) Company' and the school.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 12:17 AM IST
article-image
Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi |

A special workshop titled "Art and Craft - Majha Bappa" was organised at Wagh Guruji Bal Shikshan Mandir, Nashik, run by Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, jointly by 'Yuva (Navneet) Company' and the school. In the backdrop of Ganesh Chaturthi, this workshop was organised to enhance artistry among the students.

The main attraction of this workshop was that 'Yuva Company' provided free painting kits to the students. In this activity, the students drew various beautiful pictures of Ganpati Bappa with their imagination.

Bhalerao Sir (Art Teacher, Sharda Kanya Vidyalaya) guided the students on how to draw and colour the picture of Ganpati.

Read Also
2.5 Hours From Chakan To Pune University Circle In Heavy Rains: Businessman Slams Administration On...
article-image

The workshop was attended by Kalpesh Ulalkar, Branding Officer of the Youth Company, Nashik Division Manager Gorakhnath Patil, and Senior Manager Ambadas Patil. The Principal of the school, Landage Madam and all the teachers also participated in the program.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Read Also
Heavy Rains Throw Pune Out Of Gear: Flights Delayed, Roads Waterlogged, Traffic Crawls
article-image

"The 'Majha Bappa' workshop has inspired the latent talents of the students, and such activities lead to their all-round development," said Landage, the School Principal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, CM Reviews Flood Situation

IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, CM Reviews Flood Situation

CMIA Proposes Skill Development Centre In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Attract IT Companies

CMIA Proposes Skill Development Centre In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Attract IT Companies

Nashik-Mumbai Train Services Disrupted as Heavy Rains Hit Maharashtra

Nashik-Mumbai Train Services Disrupted as Heavy Rains Hit Maharashtra

Onion Prices In Lasalgaon APMC Stabilise After Bangladesh Lifts Import Ban

Onion Prices In Lasalgaon APMC Stabilise After Bangladesh Lifts Import Ban

Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Festival

Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Festival