Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Festival

Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi |

A special workshop titled "Art and Craft - Majha Bappa" was organised at Wagh Guruji Bal Shikshan Mandir, Nashik, run by Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, jointly by 'Yuva (Navneet) Company' and the school. In the backdrop of Ganesh Chaturthi, this workshop was organised to enhance artistry among the students.

The main attraction of this workshop was that 'Yuva Company' provided free painting kits to the students. In this activity, the students drew various beautiful pictures of Ganpati Bappa with their imagination.

Bhalerao Sir (Art Teacher, Sharda Kanya Vidyalaya) guided the students on how to draw and colour the picture of Ganpati.

The workshop was attended by Kalpesh Ulalkar, Branding Officer of the Youth Company, Nashik Division Manager Gorakhnath Patil, and Senior Manager Ambadas Patil. The Principal of the school, Landage Madam and all the teachers also participated in the program.

"The 'Majha Bappa' workshop has inspired the latent talents of the students, and such activities lead to their all-round development," said Landage, the School Principal.