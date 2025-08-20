 IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, CM Reviews Flood Situation
32.30 mm waterfall was recorded in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division on Monday, and 57 mandals of the division have received heavy rainfall.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 01:07 AM IST
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange and yellow alerts for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded and Dharashiv districts. Divisional commissioner Jitendra Papalkar has appealed to the residents and the administrations to be cautious about the orange and yellow alerts in the division.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a review of the flood situation in the division through video conferencing on Monday. He directed that the administrations should conduct proper panchnamas of the losses and prepare the reports. 

The police administration should ensure the safety of the tourists and local people at the tourist spots, waterfalls and crowded places. District collectors, considering the flood situations in the districts, should make decisions regarding the holidays for the schools and the colleges. 

Better facilities should be provided at the shelter homes for the migrant people. Arrangements for food, shelter and medical facilities should be made. People should restrict themselves from going to nullahs, rivers, dams and water bodies areas and should follow the guidelines issued by the administration, he directed.

In all, a 32.30 mm waterfall was recorded in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division on Monday, and 57 mandals of the division have received heavy rainfall. As per the preliminary information received from the districts, in all, 1004 villages in the division have been affected by flood from August 14 to 18. 

Six people have died and one was injured, 205 animals died, and 486 houses collapsed. In all, 3,29,509 farmers were affected crops on 2,80,861 hectares of land were damaged.

