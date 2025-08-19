Pune Rains: Release From Khadakwasla Dam To Be Increased, NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule & District Collector Jitendra Dudi Urge Caution | Anand Chaini

Pune: The release of water from Khadakwasla Dam into the Mutha River is increasing, officials said on Tuesday afternoon. The release began after torrential rains across Pune District since yesterday amidst a red alert. However, as the rain continues and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts the same situation in the near future, Baramati MP Supriya Sule from the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) and Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi have both urged caution.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Supriya Sule said, "There is a possibility that the Khadakwasla Dam may fill to full capacity at any moment. Therefore, the water discharge from the dam may be increased. As a result, the Shivane Bridge may go under water. I humbly appeal to citizens to please avoid using roads passing through the riverbed."

She further said, "Do not attempt to cross the bridge in a dangerous manner. Considering the safety of citizens living along the riverbanks, I also request the administration to plan accordingly, assuming that the water level will rise. The safety and convenience of citizens is of the highest priority. In view of the possibility of heavy rains, citizens are requested to step out of their homes only if necessary. Please strictly follow the instructions of the administration."

Sule, being an MP from Baramati, Khadakwasla Dam and the neighbouring area fall under her constituency.

Meanwhile, Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi said, "No problem has been reported yet. But in city areas, a flood situation may arise. All departments are working in coordination. People living in the floodline may have to be shifted, but as of now we don’t feel the need. We urge people to be cautious."

Officials within the Irrigation Department said, "From the Khadakwasla Dam spillway, the ongoing discharge of 11,878 cusecs into the Mutha riverbed will be increased to 15,442 cusecs at 2 pm. Citizens are requested to follow the instructions issued by the administration."