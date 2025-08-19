Namah Nashik Home Exhibition Generates Rs 100 Crore In Real Estate Sales |

The organisers have given preliminary information that a total turnover of Rs 100 crore has been generated from the Namah Nashik Home Exhibition, which was organised to provide information about properties available for sale in the city under one roof. The exhibition, organised by CREDAI Nashik Metro for the past five days at Thakkar Dome, concluded on Monday.

While 57 flats and 50 plots were sold directly through the exhibition, many transactions have been seeded, informed President Gaurav Thakkar and Honorary Secretary Tushar Sanklecha.

Read Also Pune Rains: FITE Urges IT Companies To Let Employees Work From Home Amid Infrastructure Woes

The exhibition was concluded in the presence of State School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse. MHADA President Ranjan Thackeray, CREDAI Nashik Metro office bearers and citizens were present on the occasion.

Simhastha Kumbh Mela is being held in Nashik, and during this period, it should be considered ideal for devotees coming from all over the country and abroad, and everyone should make a concerted effort to make Nashik an education hub, Bhuse appealed.

Lakhs of citizens visited this five-day exhibition in person. The exhibition resulted in the actual sale of 57 flats and 50 plots. The organisers expressed their belief that the overall economy of Nashik will be positive in the future due to the overwhelming response received to the exhibition.

MHADA also participated in this exhibition for affordable housing. It is also being expressed that many bookings will be made in the backdrop of the upcoming festive season.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Gaurav Thakkar, President, CREDAI Nashik Metro, said, “This exhibition also helped in branding Nashik. A glimpse of the changing preferences of consumers was seen in this exhibition. Along with townships, amenities, the trend of citizens towards bigger houses was seen.”

“In addition to this, luxurious and super luxurious projects, separate townships for senior citizens, as well as bungalows and farm houses, plots, offices, and shops in various areas were also available on this occasion,” added Thakkar.