 Maharashtra: Viral Video Shows Couple Paraded Before Alleged 'Honour Killing' In Nanded
Maharashtra: Viral Video Shows Couple Paraded Before Alleged 'Honour Killing' In Nanded | Pixabay

A 19-year-old married woman and her lover were allegedly murdered by her father and others by throwing them into a well in Nanded district of central Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The couple were assaulted and paraded before the gruesome act. Her father, who reported the murder to the police himself, her uncle and her grandfather have been arrested in the case, said an official of Umri police station.

The victims were identified as Sanjivani Kamale (19), a resident of Golegaon, and Lakhan Balaji Bhandare (19), a resident of Borjuni. The incident occurred at Karkala Shivar in Umri tehsil on August 25, the police official stated. A video of the couple being paraded went viral on social media.

The couple, who belonged to different communities, had an affair, but Sanjivani Kamale's parents were against the relationship. She was married off to another man at Golegaon last year, but continued to meet Lakhan, as per the probe.

Her in-laws caught them together at her home in Golegaon on Monday afternoon, and called her parents, the official said. Her family members allegedly beat up the couple, paraded them with their hands tied, and threw them into a well at Karkala Shivar on the way to Borjuni, he said.

The woman's father later visited the Umri police station and said he had murdered both of them. But later it was found that her uncle and grandfather were also involved, the official said.

Maruti Laxman Surane, Madhav Laxman Surane and Laxman Piraji Surane were arrested for murder and other relevant offences and further investigation is underway, he said.

