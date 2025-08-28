 ‘Embrace AI As A Catalyst’: Dr. Nachiket Thakur At Pune’s Design Sync Summit-25
“Artificial Intelligence should not be seen as a threat, but as a great opportunity for the future," said Dr. Nachiket Thakur, Dean, MIT-ADT Institute of Design, during the Design Sync Summit-25, a one-day design conclave held in Pune on Thursday.

“Artificial Intelligence should not be seen as a threat, but as a great opportunity for the future. When used positively, AI can accelerate human tasks and help solve some of the most complex global challenges. However advanced AI may become, it will always require the human touch. Hence, rather than treating AI as a crisis, we must embrace it as a catalyst for progress,” said Dr. Nachiket Thakur, Dean, MIT-ADT Institute of Design, during the Design Sync Summit-25, a one-day design conclave held in Pune on Thursday.

The event brought together leading voices from the design and technology ecosystem, including Ketki Agashe (UX Researcher, Google), Manoj Kothari (CEO, Turing Labs), Aryan Sharma (Designer, Landor), and Simran Chopra (Design Professional).

“Our Institute is among the country’s leading design schools and was ranked nationally in the NIRF rankings and in the 150-200 band of the World QS Ranking. We constantly engage our students in holistic development through diverse initiatives, such as our state-level art festivals Meraki and Kaari. With Design Sync, our objective was to explore the synergy between AI and design while enabling students to learn directly from experts in the field,” Thakur added.

Speaking at the conference, Mr. Manoj Kothari shared insights on the growing significance of design in every sector. “Our company, Turing Labs, focuses on bridging UX and technology, and we also collaborate with MIT-ADT University through an MoU that allows us to conduct several initiatives annually. In today’s world, design is essential across industries. Creativity is the core of every designer, and as long as that creative spark exists, design as an art form will never die.”

Other speakers, including Ketki Agashe, Aryan Sharma, and Simran Chopra, also shared their professional experiences and inspired students with valuable perspectives on the future of design and AI.

The event was curated under the guidance of Prof. Harshit Desai and Mr. Rahul Mishra, whose efforts contributed to its success.

