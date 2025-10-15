Pune: PMPML To Get 1,000 New Electric Buses Under Pradhan Mantri E-Drive Scheme, Announces Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol | File Photos

Pune: Pune's transport will get a huge boost as Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is about to get 1,000 new electric buses. This movie is being done under the central government's Pradhan Mantri e-Drive Scheme.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol announced this. "A proposal for the bus purchase has been submitted to RBI. A meeting with Union Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy has happened, and we have discussed the matter in detail," Mohol announced in a press release his team issued on Monday.

City's Transport Needs Continue To Grow

Mohol highlighted that pressure on the public transport system is more than ever, as Pune is rapidly developing. He raised concerns about traffic congestion and rising pollution levels in the city. Mohol said, "PMPML currently operates about 2,000 buses. However, the city needs over 4,000 buses. It will adequately provide the much-needed transport service to Punekars and also neatly support the Pune Metro.

Mohol said the proposal to buy these buses was sent to the RBI after discussion with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He also said that the bank has agreed to provide financial assistance and a guarantee for the purchase. A proposal will be forwarded to the Central Government for final approval, Mohol said.

Along with the metro, PMPML is a popular way of transport for residents of Pune. The addition of these many buses to the fleet will definitely prove to be good for residents. Residents hope this move is done as fast as possible.