Pune: Chaos At Deccan Chowpatty As Trio Attacks Stall Owner & Customers - VIDEO | Sourced

Pune: The Deccan Police have arrested three men following a serious complaint of assault and criminal intimidation that occurred near a food stall at the popular Deccan Chowpatty riverbed area on Tuesday. The spot is well-known for its late-night eateries. The violent incident took place in the very early hours, around 2:00 AM, in front of the 'Sadguru' food stall. It reportedly caused significant chaos and distress among the late-night patrons who were present.

Watch Video:

Complainant Omkar Venkatesh Gardas (29), who operates the food stall, reported that the three accused allegedly approached his business not only to cause a disturbance but also to inflict harm. They proceeded to verbally abuse and violently attack both the customers and staff present at the location.

According to police reports, the group utilised a wooden stick to forcefully strike multiple individuals. It resulted in injuries to several people before the assailants quickly fled the scene. The immediate motive behind this unprovoked late-night attack is currently under thorough investigation by the local authorities.

Following Gardas’ complaint, the Deccan Police Station registered a case. The charges are voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint, and sections related to unlawful assembly.

The police have also arrested the three identified individuals: Ramesh Satish Rankhambe (35), Ganesh Rajendra Kondhalkar (27), and Chinmay Pravin Purulekar (35). All of them are residents of Kothrud. PSI Ajit Kumar Patil is investigating the matter further.

The attack was caught on video as someone from above the ground level recorded it. It has since then gone viral on social media, and the public is demanding strict action against people like these to demotivate criminal mindsets in the future.