Pimpri-Chinchwad: Firecracker Stall Owner’s Marketing Gimmick Backfires As Wakad Police Step In - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A few days ago, a firecracker stall owner from Wakad landed in trouble after posting a promotional reel on social media to market his products, including crackers, fireworks, and toy guns. However, the style of marketing drew objections from the police, leading to his detention. He was later made to record a video apologising for his actions by the police on Tuesday.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to available details, the stall owner is identified as Rakesh Marathe. He had come up with a peculiar idea to promote his firecracker stall located in Thergaon. In the reel, he staged a mock “shootout” scene, claiming that such an incident was going to take place in the area.

The video showed visuals resembling CCTV footage of a gang war, with the caption “This is happening openly in Thergaon.” Many viewers initially mistook it for an actual crime video, causing panic on social media. Toward the end, the clip revealed that it was merely an advertisement for his firecracker shop.

Wakad Police, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, took the matter seriously. They detained Marathe and instructed him to take down the reel.

Senior Police Inspector Shatrughna Mali, in charge of Wakad Police Station, said, “The youth was seen promoting criminal activity in the name of marketing his firecracker shop. Once we received the information, we detained him and made him understand that such content is inappropriate. He has since apologised and deleted the reel.”