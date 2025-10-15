Man Dies By Suicide At Pune’s Shivajinagar Court, Jumps From Third Floor |

In a shocking incident, a person allegedly committed suicide in the Shivajinagar court premises in Pune on Wednesday. Reportedly, the deceased jumped from the third floor of the new court building.

The police are investigating the case, and the man has been identified as Yahswant Jadhav, a 61-year-old resident of Pune's Wadki area. A note was found in his pocket, and a primary probe indicated that the man took the extreme step due to some frustration over a domestic issue.

After the incident, Jadhav was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. A probe has been initiated to confirm the cause of the incident.

This comes in the wake of repeated suicide cases in Pune’s Shivajinagar court, as a similar incident was reported in February this year, when a 28-year-old man named Sohail Yenighure died by suicide in front of his wife on the Shivajinagar court premises.

In another recent incident, Pune Police found a decomposed body near the Baner hill on October 12. After investigation and determining the body's description, he was identified as the 24-year-old man who had been missing since July 18.

According to police reports, the man worked at an automotive showroom. A missing report about him was registered on July 18. Preliminary information suggests that this was probably a suicide. A note apparently written by him was also found by the police.

Senior PI Chandrashekhar Sawant, in charge of Baner Police Station, said, "We found a note in which he stated he was ending his life due to an unpaid loan." Sawant further said that from whom he took the loan or any transactions hasn't been determined yet.