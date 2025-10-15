 Man Dies By Suicide At Pune’s Shivajinagar Court, Jumps From Third Floor
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMan Dies By Suicide At Pune’s Shivajinagar Court, Jumps From Third Floor

Man Dies By Suicide At Pune’s Shivajinagar Court, Jumps From Third Floor

In a shocking incident, a person allegedly committed suicide in the Shivajinagar court premises in Pune on Wednesday. Reportedly, the deceased jumped from the third floor of the new court building.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
Man Dies By Suicide At Pune’s Shivajinagar Court, Jumps From Third Floor |

In a shocking incident, a person allegedly committed suicide in the Shivajinagar court premises in Pune on Wednesday. Reportedly, the deceased jumped from the third floor of the new court building. 

The police are investigating the case, and the man has been identified as Yahswant Jadhav, a 61-year-old resident of Pune's Wadki area. A note was found in his pocket, and a primary probe indicated that the man took the extreme step due to some frustration over a domestic issue.

After the incident, Jadhav was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. A probe has been initiated to confirm the cause of the incident.

This comes in the wake of repeated suicide cases in Pune’s Shivajinagar court, as a similar incident was reported in February this year, when a 28-year-old man named Sohail Yenighure died by suicide in front of his wife on the Shivajinagar court premises. 

FPJ Shorts
AIAPGET 2025 Round 2 Revised Seat Allotment Result Declared; Candidates Must Report By October 24
AIAPGET 2025 Round 2 Revised Seat Allotment Result Declared; Candidates Must Report By October 24
Shares Of SME-Listed Nirman Agri Genetics Hit 5% After SEBI Bars Market Access Over Misuse Of IPO Funds
Shares Of SME-Listed Nirman Agri Genetics Hit 5% After SEBI Bars Market Access Over Misuse Of IPO Funds
SC Refers PIL On Making TET Mandatory For All Schools, Including Minority Institutions, To CJI
SC Refers PIL On Making TET Mandatory For All Schools, Including Minority Institutions, To CJI
'Salman Khan Gave Me An Identify That No One Else Did': Fashion Designer Vikram Phadnis Thanks Actor On Stage
'Salman Khan Gave Me An Identify That No One Else Did': Fashion Designer Vikram Phadnis Thanks Actor On Stage

In another recent incident,  Pune Police found a decomposed body near the Baner hill on October 12. After investigation and determining the body's description, he was identified as the 24-year-old man who had been missing since July 18. 

According to police reports, the man worked at an automotive showroom. A missing report about him was registered on July 18. Preliminary information suggests that this was probably a suicide. A note apparently written by him was also found by the police. 

Read Also
Pune: Marathi Film ‘Manache Shlok’ Renamed ‘Tu Bol Na’ After Public Outcry, To Re‑Release...
article-image

Senior PI Chandrashekhar Sawant, in charge of Baner Police Station, said, "We found a note in which he stated he was ending his life due to an unpaid loan." Sawant further said that from whom he took the loan or any transactions hasn't been determined yet.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Solapur Airport, Mumbai Flight Services Begin

CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Solapur Airport, Mumbai Flight Services Begin

VIDEOS: Ajit Pawar’s Wholesome Interaction With Senior Citizens In Pune Goes Viral

VIDEOS: Ajit Pawar’s Wholesome Interaction With Senior Citizens In Pune Goes Viral

Pune: Adani Group Secures Rs 1,644 Crore Contract For Swargate-Katraj Metro Line

Pune: Adani Group Secures Rs 1,644 Crore Contract For Swargate-Katraj Metro Line

Pune: Police Constable From Ranjangaon Station Hits Three Vehicles; Six Injured - VIDEO

Pune: Police Constable From Ranjangaon Station Hits Three Vehicles; Six Injured - VIDEO

Man Dies By Suicide At Pune’s Shivajinagar Court, Jumps From Third Floor

Man Dies By Suicide At Pune’s Shivajinagar Court, Jumps From Third Floor