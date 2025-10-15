 Pune: Police Constable From Ranjangaon Station Hits Three Vehicles; Six Injured - VIDEO
Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Police Constable From Ranjangaon Station Hits Three Vehicles; Six Injured - VIDEO | Sourced

Pune: A police constable stationed with the Pune Rural Police Force allegedly drove rashly and hit several people, which has resulted in six injuries. He hit three vehicles, and after that, he was beaten up by the public, with them alleging that he was drunk. A case has been registered against him. The incident happened at night on Sunday.

Watch Video:

The accused has been identified as Police Constable Hemant Iname, who is currently posted with Ranjangaon Police Station. According to police reports, his blood sample has been taken. It has been sent for tests to determine whether he was driving under the influence or not.

The accident took place around 10.30 pm on Sunday in the Ranjangaon Industrial cluster. On Monday, the official case was registered against Iname. Iname is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital and will be detained once he has recovered.

Police Inspector Mahadev Waghmode, in charge of Ranjangaon Police Station, said, "The incident happened when the policeman was off duty. Six people have been injured in the accident. One of them is critical in nature, but they are all being treated. It has come to our notice that after the accident, he was beaten up by some locals, and that's why he had to be admitted to the hospital."

Pune: Chaos At Deccan Chowpatty As Trio Attacks Stall Owner & Customers - VIDEO
PI Waghmode further said that a complaint has been filed. The rural police are waiting for the blood test results and will determine further action. Medical experts claim that the next 24 hours will be important for the critically injured victim. Ranjangaon Police are investigating the matter further.

