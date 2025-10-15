Pune: Supreme Court Clears Way For Balbharati-Paud Phata Road; PMC To Seek Environmental Clearance

Supreme Court of India | PTI

The long-delayed Balbharati-Paud Phata road project in Pune has received a major boost after the Supreme Court lifted the stay on its construction. The court has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to obtain environmental clearance before commencing the work.

The 2.1 to 2.3 km stretch, meant to connect Balbharati to Paud Phata via the Bhandarkar Institute area and the Vetal Tekdi hill, has been mired in controversy for years. Several environmental groups had challenged the project in the Supreme Court, arguing that it would harm the city’s green cover.

The case was heard on Wednesday before a bench comprising Justices Bhushan Gavai and Vinod Chandran. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing PMC, informed the court that the project’s cost had increased several times due to the prolonged delay caused by legal challenges and protests from environmental activists.

After hearing both sides, the court ruled that PMC could proceed with the project once it secures the necessary environmental clearance. PMC’s legal officer, Nisha Chavan, said the detailed order will clarify further procedures. The civic body was represented in court by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, advocates Abhijit Kulkarni, Rahul Garg, Dhaval Malhotra, and Nisha Chavan. The petitioners included Dr Sushma Date and the ILS Law College.

Objections by activists:

The project has faced opposition from environmental groups such as Nagrik Chetna Manch and activists like Dr Sushma Date. Their key objections include:

- The proposed route passes through the green zone of Vetal Tekdi, threatening tree cover and biodiversity.

- The Central Empowered Committee (CEC) observed that the area qualifies as a “Deemed Forest” and recommended halting construction.

- Critics argue that blasting or cutting through the hill could disturb the ecological balance and groundwater levels.

- Activists also claim that better management of existing roads could eliminate the need for this new route.

PMC’s Stand

PMC maintains that the road will be built using a flyover-based design to minimise ecological damage. The civic body insists that the project will not harm the environment and is crucial to easing traffic congestion between Kothrud and Shivajinagar.

Expected Benefits

- Significant reduction in traffic on Fergusson College Road and Ganeshkhind Road.

- Travel time between Kothrud and Shivajinagar to reduce by 20–25 minutes.

- Alternative connectivity between Dehu Road–Shivajinagar and Chandni Chowk–Pune Central.

"The Balbharati–Paud Road decision is a relief for the PMC. Once environmental clearance (EC) is obtained, work on this very important road can begin," said Anirudh Pawaskar, head of PMC's road department.