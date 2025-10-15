 Unseasonal Rain Likely To Dampen Diwali Festivities In Pune, Parts Of Maharashtra From Oct 15
As per the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast, several parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, may receive rainfall with thunderstorms between October 15 to 22, overlapping the Diwali festival.

This is considered to be unseasonal rain accompanied by thunderstorms, as experienced during Navaratri this year.

As per IMD, Marathwada Vidarbha, and Central Maharashtra are likely to experience rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds from October 15 onwards and coinciding with Vasubaras on October 17, Dhantrayodashi on October 18, and Narak Chaturdashi on October 20. 

IMD has issued a yellow alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune, Ahmednagar, Sindhudurg, Satara, and Beed. In Pune and Mumbai, a mix of light rain and cloudy conditions is expected. 

article-image

The southwest monsoon wind has already withdrawn from Maharashtra, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, and is expected to fully withdraw from the remaining parts of India, including Karnataka, Telangana, and the northeastern states by October 18.

