Chakan & Mahalunge MIDC To Get New Police Stations; State Approves More DCP & ACP Posts For Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The proposal submitted by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) to the Maharashtra State Government for the creation of two new police stations has been approved, officials announced on Wednesday. These new police stations will be in the Chakan and Mahalunge MIDC areas. This decision was approved in the state government's high-level committee on Monday.

As a result, Chakan Police Station will be split to form Chakan South Police Station, and Mahalunge MIDC Police Station will be split to form North Mahalunge MIDC Police Station. Along with this, the creation of three additional posts for Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) and six posts for Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) has also been approved, said an official.

Within the PCPC, there are currently six DCPs: one for each of the three zones, and one each for the Crime/Special Branch, Headquarters, and Traffic Branch. The post of Additional Commissioner of Police for the Traffic Branch has been downgraded to a DCP post. Thus, six DCPs are currently available. The proposal for three new DCP posts has been given final approval. This will increase the total number of available DCPs to eight.

Currently, there are thirteen ACPs in the city: 12 of them for law and order and one ACP for the Wireless department. The government has now approved an additional six ACP posts. This will bring the total available posts to 19 (18 assistant commissioners and one assistant commissioner for the wireless department).

PCPC currently has three zones with 22 police stations. After the creation of the two new police stations, Chakan South and North Mahalunge MIDC, the number of police stations will increase to 24. As the administrative burden on the three zones will increase, the number of zones is also going to increase. A proposal for the approval of a fourth zone has been sent to the government and is likely to be approved soon, said a senior police officer.

Two posts of Additional Commissioner of Police are sanctioned under the PCPC. However, one of these posts has been temporarily downgraded. Therefore, only one additional commissioner post is currently operational. Once the three DCP posts are sanctioned, the number of Deputy Commissioners will be sufficient. After that, the downgraded post will be restored, making the total number of Additional Commissioner of Police posts two.