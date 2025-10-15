 Pune: Adani Group Secures Rs 1,644 Crore Contract For Swargate-Katraj Metro Line
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Adani Group Secures Rs 1,644 Crore Contract For Swargate-Katraj Metro Line

Pune: Adani Group Secures Rs 1,644 Crore Contract For Swargate-Katraj Metro Line

The work of the 5.46-km Swargate to Katraj underground line of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has been awarded to Adani Group's ITD Cementation India Limited.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 02:09 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Adani Group Secures Rs 1,644 Crore Contract For Swargate-Katraj Metro Line | File Photo

The work of the 5.46-km Swargate to Katraj underground line of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has been awarded to Adani Group's ITD Cementation India Limited. 

The company’s tender of Rs 1,643.88 crore has been approved. The actual work will start by the end of December.

“The central government has approved Rs 2,954 crore for the Swargate-Katraj underground metro project. Maha Metro conducted a tender process for this project. Six companies had applied,” said Chandrashekhar Tambavekar, AGM (Admin, PR) of Maha Metro. 

“The tender bid was opened on September 19, and the tender of Adani Group's 'ITD Cementation India Limited Company' was the lowest priced. After verification on the criteria of quality, experience and technology, it was decided to award the work to this company,” added Tambavekar.

FPJ Shorts
AIAPGET 2025 Round 2 Revised Seat Allotment Result Declared; Candidates Must Report By October 24
AIAPGET 2025 Round 2 Revised Seat Allotment Result Declared; Candidates Must Report By October 24
Shares Of SME-Listed Nirman Agri Genetics Hit 5% After SEBI Bars Market Access Over Misuse Of IPO Funds
Shares Of SME-Listed Nirman Agri Genetics Hit 5% After SEBI Bars Market Access Over Misuse Of IPO Funds
SC Refers PIL On Making TET Mandatory For All Schools, Including Minority Institutions, To CJI
SC Refers PIL On Making TET Mandatory For All Schools, Including Minority Institutions, To CJI
'Salman Khan Gave Me An Identify That No One Else Did': Fashion Designer Vikram Phadnis Thanks Actor On Stage
'Salman Khan Gave Me An Identify That No One Else Did': Fashion Designer Vikram Phadnis Thanks Actor On Stage

Tambavekar further explained, “The technical process regarding loan provision and other criteria will be completed within the next month. The project work will start by the end of 2025, and the target is to complete it by 2029.”

Market Yard, Padmavati and Katraj were the three metro stations initially decided for this metro stretch. Accordingly, tenders were invited in January 2025. However, public representatives and residents demanded stations at two places, Bibwewadi and Balajinagar. 

Read Also
Pune: Chaos At Deccan Chowpatty As Trio Attacks Stall Owner & Customers - VIDEO
article-image

So, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar ordered approval for two stations. Following a positive response from Maha Metro, these two stations were added. Then, the project was delayed as a revised tender process was implemented in April 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Solapur Airport, Mumbai Flight Services Begin

CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Solapur Airport, Mumbai Flight Services Begin

VIDEOS: Ajit Pawar’s Wholesome Interaction With Senior Citizens In Pune Goes Viral

VIDEOS: Ajit Pawar’s Wholesome Interaction With Senior Citizens In Pune Goes Viral

Pune: Adani Group Secures Rs 1,644 Crore Contract For Swargate-Katraj Metro Line

Pune: Adani Group Secures Rs 1,644 Crore Contract For Swargate-Katraj Metro Line

Pune: Police Constable From Ranjangaon Station Hits Three Vehicles; Six Injured - VIDEO

Pune: Police Constable From Ranjangaon Station Hits Three Vehicles; Six Injured - VIDEO

Man Dies By Suicide At Pune’s Shivajinagar Court, Jumps From Third Floor

Man Dies By Suicide At Pune’s Shivajinagar Court, Jumps From Third Floor