Pune: Adani Group Secures Rs 1,644 Crore Contract For Swargate-Katraj Metro Line | File Photo

The work of the 5.46-km Swargate to Katraj underground line of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has been awarded to Adani Group's ITD Cementation India Limited.

The company’s tender of Rs 1,643.88 crore has been approved. The actual work will start by the end of December.

“The central government has approved Rs 2,954 crore for the Swargate-Katraj underground metro project. Maha Metro conducted a tender process for this project. Six companies had applied,” said Chandrashekhar Tambavekar, AGM (Admin, PR) of Maha Metro.

“The tender bid was opened on September 19, and the tender of Adani Group's 'ITD Cementation India Limited Company' was the lowest priced. After verification on the criteria of quality, experience and technology, it was decided to award the work to this company,” added Tambavekar.

Tambavekar further explained, “The technical process regarding loan provision and other criteria will be completed within the next month. The project work will start by the end of 2025, and the target is to complete it by 2029.”

Market Yard, Padmavati and Katraj were the three metro stations initially decided for this metro stretch. Accordingly, tenders were invited in January 2025. However, public representatives and residents demanded stations at two places, Bibwewadi and Balajinagar.

So, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar ordered approval for two stations. Following a positive response from Maha Metro, these two stations were added. Then, the project was delayed as a revised tender process was implemented in April 2025.