CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Solapur Airport, Mumbai Flight Services Begin

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the much-awaited Solapur Airport on Wednesday. During the inauguration, Fadanvis was accompanied by Murlidhar Mohol, MoS Civil Aviation and the Solapur-Mumbai flight service was started.

Mohol on Oct 10, said, “Acknowledging the demand to connect Solapur with air service, we are planning to start air service from Solapur to Mumbai and Bengaluru from Oct 15. CM Fadnavis has also approved the viability gap funding (VGF) to begin the flight operations. And initially, Star Air will launch the flight service.”

Mumbai-Solapur flights have started and are scheduled on Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The Solapur-Mumbai flight will depart from Solapur at 12.55 pm, while returning, it will depart from Mumbai at 2.45 pm.

At 4.15 pm, the Solapur-Bengaluru flight will depart, and the returning flight from Bengaluru will depart at 11.10 am.

Responding to the development potential of the Solapur airport, Mohol said, “Besides reducing travel time, the airport connectivity will boost employment generation, investment, and tourism in Solapur.”