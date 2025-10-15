Pimpri-Chinchwad: Nashik Phata Chowk To Get First Multi-Modal Foot Overbridge By August 2026 | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) is constructing a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Nashik Phata Chowk in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Kasarwadi. This is being done for safe access to public transport, including buses, the Metro, state transport buses, and railways. This will also result in a safe crossing of the forever-busy Nashik Phata square. Officials said on Tuesday that this will allow citizens to easily benefit from various public transport systems. This will be the first pedestrian bridge in the Pimpri-Chinchwad city built to connect public transportation systems.

The Nigdi to Dapodi dual Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor passes through the Nashik Phata Chowk. There is a bus service from Bhosari and Chakan to Pune. Kasarwadi Railway Station is also located here. Since the square is the beginning of the Pune-Nashik Highway, one can travel to and from Nashik from the state bus stop here. The Metro's Nashik Phata (Bhosari) station is also in this junction. One can travel from Kasarwadi to Bhosari via the JRD Tata double-decker flyover. The Nashik Phata to Wakad BRT route is on the flyover. As a result, thousands of citizens pass through this junction every day.

Residents often complained that at this junction, there was no safe and separate route for pedestrians and commuters to cross the road and access stations and bus stops. Consequently, citizens were forced to cross the road in an unsafe manner. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) was planning to build a pedestrian bridge here for safe traffic. However, Maha Metro took the initiative and has already started the work. So far, 37% of the work is complete. The deadline for the work is one and a quarter years. The plan is to complete the bridge by August 2026.

Decision to Cancel 'Signal'-Free Junction

While constructing the Nigdi to Dapodi Grade Separator route, the PCMC had announced making this 12.50 km route signal-free (without traffic control lights). Later, they stated that Nashik Phata Chowk would be made signal-free after the Metro work was completed. Now, the decision to make this junction signal-free has been cancelled, announced an official. The Urban Transport Department of the PCMC clarified that, considering the increasing number of vehicles, the junction will not be made signal-free.

Joint City Engineer of the PCMC's Urban Transport Department, Bapusaheb Gaikwad, stated that Maha Metro was asked to construct a pedestrian bridge that would allow BRT buses from Dapodi to Nigdi, BRT buses from Nashik Phata to Wakad, the railway, the metro, and pedestrians to travel safely. Permission to build this bridge was granted after discussions with the PCMC and the Traffic Branch. This will stop the dangerous practice of crossing the road.

Maha Metro's Managing Director, Shravan Hardikar (also heading PCMC temporarily), said that this pedestrian bridge is being built by Maha Metro. This bridge, which connects the Bharat Ratna JRD Tata flyover, BRT corridor bus stops, service roads on both sides of Nashik Phata Chowk, Nashik Phata Metro station, BRT stops on both sides, and Kasarwadi Railway Station, will be convenient for pedestrians. Passengers can benefit from public transport like buses and rail after alighting from the Metro.