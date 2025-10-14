 Former Pune Mayor Balasaheb Shirole Passes Away; Murlidhar Mohol & Chandrakant Patil Pay Tributes
Balasaheb Shirole was elected as a corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation for two consecutive terms in 1974 and 1979. He also served as the chairman of the Vehicle Affairs Committee and later as the mayor of Pune city in 1983

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 05:53 PM IST
Former Pune Mayor Balasaheb Shirole passed away on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. He was 92.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Murlidhar Mohol and Chandrakant Patil paid tributes on X (formerly Twitter) upon his demise.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol wrote in Marathi, "A heartfelt tribute to the former mayor of Pune city, the late Balasaheb Laxmanrao Shirole Patil! He was elected as a corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation for two consecutive terms in 1974 and 1979. He also served as the chairman of the Vehicle Affairs Committee and later as the mayor of Pune city in 1983. May the soul of the late Balasaheb rest in peace, and may the Shirole family find the strength to overcome this great loss. This is my prayer!"

Maharashtra Minister of Higher & Technical Education Chandrakant Patil wrote, "I pay heartfelt tributes to a great personality dedicated to the development of the city, the former Mayor of Pune, Late Balasaheb Laxmanrao Shirole Patil. Balasaheb, who was elected as a corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation for two consecutive terms in 1974 and 1979, devoted his entire life to the development of the city. After performing effectively as the Chairman of the Vehicle Affairs Committee, he later assumed the post of Mayor of Pune in 1983 and gave a new direction to the progress of the city. May his soul rest in peace, and may the Shirole family be given the strength to recover from this grief. This is my prayer to God." 

