Vijay PathakUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 01:00 AM IST
article-image
Jalgaon Faces Diwali In Darkness As Over 2,000 Street Lights Remain Defunct | Representative Pic

With Diwali just days away, more than 2,000 street lights on key roads and intersections across Jalgaon city have remained non-functional for several days, triggering anger among residents. Citizens blame Jalgaon Municipal Corporation’s (JMC) negligence for the prolonged darkness, which they say has created an atmosphere of fear and increased the risk of accidents and thefts.

Major stretches, including Swatantraya Chowk to Mahabal Colony, Mohadi Road, and the D-Mart area, have been plunged into darkness, making night-time travel unsafe. Residents said the situation is particularly alarming for women, senior citizens, and two-wheeler riders.

Citizens allege that the JMC has failed to take immediate action despite repeated complaints. It is learnt that the JMC plans to invite tenders for the repair of street lights, but residents fear that the process will take time and that they may have to celebrate Diwali in darkness this year.

The lack of functioning street lights on busy roads has also raised concerns about traffic safety and law and order, as reports suggest that thieves are taking advantage of the dark stretches. Civic officials have yet to issue a clear statement on when the lights will be restored.

