 Nashik BJP Bars Candidates With Criminal Records, Vows To Expel Members In Illegal Activities
Nashik BJP Bars Candidates With Criminal Records, Vows To Expel Members In Illegal Activities

BJP city president Sunil Kedar said the move aims to uphold the party’s integrity and prevent criminal elements from misusing its name or position.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 09:43 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nashik has announced a strict new policy denying party tickets to individuals with criminal records and expelling any member found involved in illegal activities. BJP city president Sunil Kedar said the move aims to uphold the party’s integrity and prevent criminal elements from misusing its name or position.

Kedar stated that citizens can directly report any incidents of hooliganism, extortion, or fraud by individuals claiming BJP affiliation to the party’s Vasant Smruti office. “All complaints will be thoroughly investigated, and if the allegations are proven true, such individuals will be immediately expelled from the party,” he said.

The announcement follows growing public concern over rising criminal incidents in Nashik and reports suggesting that some individuals with political connections — including those allegedly shielding criminals — are linked to various parties. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has already instructed that strict action be taken against all offenders, regardless of party affiliation.

Kedar further clarified that individuals with criminal backgrounds will not be considered for candidature in the upcoming local self-government elections. “This step is being taken to ensure that the party’s credibility remains intact and that no one with a tainted background brings disrepute to the organisation,” he said.

Move stokes questions

While the BJP’s decision has been widely welcomed, questions remain about its full implementation. In recent years, several leaders from other parties have joined the BJP, often seeking political protection. Observers say the new directive could place these entrants in a politically vulnerable position.

Citizens, meanwhile, are watching closely to see whether other political parties — whose public image has also suffered due to criminal infiltration — will follow suit and introduce similar reforms.

