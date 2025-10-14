 Nashik: Ex-Corporator Prakash Londhe, Son Remanded In 3-Day Police Custody In Satpur Firing Case
Former corporator and RPI (Athawale group) district president Prakash Londhe and his son Deepak Londhe, arrested in connection with the Satpur firing case, have been remanded in three-day police custody.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 10:03 PM IST
Nashik: Ex-Corporator Prakash Londhe, Son Remanded In 3-Day Police Custody In Satpur Firing Case

Former corporator and RPI (Athawale group) district president Prakash Londhe and his son Deepak Londhe, arrested in connection with the Satpur firing case, have been remanded in three-day police custody. The duo was produced before the court on Tuesday, which granted police custody until October 17.

The primary accused in the case, Bhushan Londhe, remains absconding. Police said four special teams have been deployed to trace and arrest him.

According to officials, the firing incident stemmed from disputes over extortion money and other criminal activities. During the investigation, Satpur police conducted a raid on Saturday, Oct 11, at Dhammatirth, a liaison office associated with Prakash Londhe.

