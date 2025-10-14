Nashik: Asarbari Ashram School Celebrates Diwali Through Handmade Lanterns, Cards |

A special workshop was organised at Asarbari Government Ashram School, Peth taluka, under the Tribal Development Department’s innovative initiative ‘Ravivar Mazha Avadicha’ as part of its 60th event. The session encouraged students to prepare handmade Akash Kandil (sky lanterns) and greeting cards to mark the upcoming Diwali festival.

The ‘Ravivar Mazha Avadicha’ initiative, conceptualised by school superintendent and principal Yogita Karale, focuses on imparting cultural, social, and practical education to students during holidays. Instead of merely resting or playing, students engage in creative and value-based activities each Sunday. The 60th session was themed “Making Akash Kandil, Greetings and Celebrating Diwali”, offering children an enjoyable and educational experience.

Around 60 students took part in the workshop, crafting colourful lanterns using paper, glue, glitter stickers, paints, and other decorative materials. Each lantern reflected a mix of traditional and modern designs. The students also made greeting cards adorned with festive messages written in vibrant colours using sketch pens and glitter decorations.

Principal Yogita Karale said the aim was to blend creativity with cultural learning. “Diwali is the festival of light and joy. Through this initiative, we tried to make the students understand not only the handicrafts but also the joy of celebrating the festival and the values behind it. The school has been decorated attractively with the lanterns made by the students,” she said.

The activity created a festive atmosphere in the school and instilled in the students a sense of pride and joy in celebrating Diwali through traditional crafts and teamwork.