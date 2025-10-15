Nashik: NCP(SP) Alleges Nearly 4K Duplicate Entries In Satana Municipal Voter List | Representative pic

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) [NCP(SP)] has alleged large-scale irregularities in the Satana Municipal Council voter list, claiming that 3,937 names have been registered twice. The party has demanded an immediate investigation into what it described as a “murder of democracy” and urged the filing of cases against officials, employees, and the alleged “voter mafia.”

A delegation led by former MLA Sanjay Chavan, along with NCP (SP) city president Bharat Katke and working president Manoj Sonawane, met Chief Electoral Officer S Chokalingam and submitted a memorandum demanding swift action.

Katke and Sonawane said at a press conference that despite the ongoing objection process since Oct 8, several individuals have enrolled multiple times across wards. In some areas, 400–500 fake voters have been detected, allegedly added by vested groups seeking to manipulate the upcoming elections.