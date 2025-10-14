 Second Ash Theft For Gold Jewellery In A Week At Jalgaon’s Shivajinagar Cemetery
Saying that this is a disgrace to humanity, MLA Suresh Bhole has expressed his displeasure with the administration of the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation.

Tuesday, October 14, 2025
article-image
Not a week has passed, but on Monday, another incident of ash theft took place in Jalgaon’s Shivajinagar cemetery. This is the second incident of ash theft from the cemetery within a week, and it was found that it was only done in search of gold. 

Saying that this is a disgrace to humanity, MLA Suresh Bhole has expressed his displeasure with the administration of the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation.  

Jijabai Pratap Patil of Khadke Chawl area here passed away on Saturday, October 11. She was cremated at the Shivajinagar cemetery. This time, as per her wishes, the family had cremated her with ornaments on her body. When the Patil family went to the cemetery on Monday to collect the ash, they found that the remains were missing, and the ornaments worn during the funeral were also not there. Seeing this, the Patil family expressed their anger. 

The Patil family was desperate as the last rites of the elderly person could not be completed. The Patil family said that it was terrible that the thieves took away her last remains for gold. As soon as MLA Suresh Bhole came to know about this matter, he entered the crematorium. 

Saying that this type of ash theft is outrageous, he expressed his displeasure with the municipal administration and said that he would raise this issue in the session. After the Mehrun crematorium, while incidents of bone theft are happening in the Shivajinagar crematorium, the municipal corporation is indifferent, and the proposal to appoint security guards is stuck for approval when it is necessary to appoint security guards.

