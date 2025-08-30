 Pune Ganeshotsav 2025: Indian Cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad Visits Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati With Wife; Performs Aarti (VIDEOS)
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Pune Ganeshotsav 2025: Indian Cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad Visits Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati With Wife; Performs Aarti (VIDEOS) | Video Screengrab

Pune: Indian National Cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ruturaj Gaikwad visited the famous Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandal amid the ongoing Ganeshotsav. Gaikwad was accompanied by his wife, Utkarsha, as he took the darshan of Bappa on Saturday morning. Ruturaj and his wife performed Aarti at the mandal. Many celebrities based in Pune, like Ruturaj, have visited the revered Ganesh mandals of the city or are planning to visit.

Watch Videos:

Ruturaj spoke to the media and said, "Last year I couldn't come, but this year, due to a good time, I visited. The decoration is really good and I felt really nice visiting here. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all."

Career Highlights

28-year-old Ruturaj Gaikwad is already a star cricketer in domestic cricket, with very good performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gaikwad, who has captained the side, has been a top performer batting-wise since 2020. He won the Orange Cap in the 2021 season for getting the highest runs across the season.

He has also won two IPL titles, once in 2021 and again in 2023. Known for his technical abilities, Gaikwad currently captains the CSK side. Due to injuries in the mid-season of 2025, he was ruled out for the rest of the season. Gaikwad married his long-time girlfriend in a private ceremony held in Mahabaleshwar in June 2023.

