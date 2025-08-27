Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Must-Visit Temples Of Ganpati In Pune During Festival

By: Sunanda Singh | August 27, 2025
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the significant festivals in the Hindu religion, and it is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi. On the auspicious festival, explore these seven Lord Ganesh temples in Pune, which are mentioned in the next slides.
Chintamani Temple is a popular temple dedicated to Lord Ganesh. The religious site is located in Theur, 25 km from Pune City.
Pawaskar Ganpati temple is situated in Pune and is considered one of the oldest Lord Ganesh temples in the city.
Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple is a majestic temple in Pune. It is a must-visit religious site for those who want to seek solace.
Shri Kasba Ganpati Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, also known as Shri Kasba Ganpati, is a religious site in the heart of Pune. It is considered one of the most ancient temples in Maharashtra.
Tulsi Baug Ganpati is known as 'Manacha Chowtha Ganpati.' The religious site is considered one of the most revered Ganpati temples in the city.
Shri Mayureshwar Mandir, also known as Shri Moreshwar Temple, is home to Supreme Lord Ganesh, Ashtavinayak. The temple is located in Pune's Moragaon.
One of the unique temples in Pune is the Trishund Mayureshwar Ganpati Temple, which is located in the village of Mayureshwar in Maharashtra.
Sarasbaug Siddhivinayak Ganesh Temple is another temple dedicated to Lord Ganesh. The beautiful temple is must-visit for those who wants to seek solace.
