Four New AI-Powered Vehicles Join Pune RTO Fleet To Enhance Road Safety & Curb Traffic Violations (PHOTOS)

Four New AI-Powered Vehicles Join Pune RTO Fleet To Enhance Road Safety & Curb Traffic Violations

Pune: Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has added four new vehicles equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based radar systems to its fleet to enhance traffic regulations and ensure road safety.

These vehicles, fitted with Mobile Tracking Enforcement System (MTES) technology, will automatically detect traffic violations and issue challans without the need for direct human intervention.

Deputy Regional Transport Officer Swapnil Bhosale, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the system is capable of registering nearly 1,000 violation cases per hour, significantly boosting enforcement efficiency.

The AI-based radar is designed to track various types of traffic violations, including speeding, signal jumping, lane-cutting, and other reckless driving behaviours. Importantly, the system is equipped with infrared technology, which enables effective monitoring even in low-visibility conditions such as nighttime or heavy fog.

The new initiative will act as a strong deterrent against undisciplined driving and help reduce road accidents in the city.

Commuters Criticise RTO

Meanwhile, commuters slammed the RTO officials for negligence and soft action on the issue of overcrowding in school buses, vans, and auto-rickshaws.

“RTO officials are aware of school closing times, yet no surprise visits are happening regularly,” said Dhanjay More, a resident of Bibwewadi. “These AI cameras are good to implement, but what about action on such violations that pose a life threat in broad daylight? The administration should keep an eye on such violations.”

Another resident, Jay Chavan, said, “At major junctions like Satara Road, Swargate, Katraj, and Bibwewadi, auto-rickshaw drivers take more passengers than scheduled, but no action is being taken.”