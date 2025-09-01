 Nanded: Villagers From Kandhar Taluka Extend Support To Manoj Jarange’s Hunger Strike With Food Supplies
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNanded: Villagers From Kandhar Taluka Extend Support To Manoj Jarange’s Hunger Strike With Food Supplies

Nanded: Villagers From Kandhar Taluka Extend Support To Manoj Jarange’s Hunger Strike With Food Supplies

Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil has initiated an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Several Maratha brethren also went to Mumbai to support the demand for reservations for the Maratha community. These thousands of agitators are facing the problem of food, water and medicines in Mumbai

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 07:44 PM IST
article-image
Nanded: Villagers From Kandhar Taluka Extend Support To Manoj Jarange’s Hunger Strike With Food Supplies | PTI

Nanded: Considering the dearth of food for the Maratha agitators stationed in Mumbai, food is being sent to Mumbai from Kandhar taluka in Nanded district under the ‘Ek Ghar, Do Roti’ campaign. The chapatis prepared in the houses, onion chutney, pickle and medicines were sent to Mumbai in the tempos on Sunday.

Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil has initiated an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Several Maratha brethren also went to Mumbai to support the demand for reservations for the Maratha community. These thousands of agitators are facing the problem of food, water and medicines in Mumbai.

Read Also
24 Held In Gambling Den Raid Near Hotel Punam, Action Taken By Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural...
article-image

The villagers of Digras, Guntur, Marshivni, Hadoli, Digras Khurd and others have come forward for the assistance of these agitators and have lodged the ‘Ek Ghar, Do Roti’ campaign. The message of providing food to be sent to Mumbai was spread on social media on Sunday.

More than 3,000 chapatis, 25 kgs chatney, and 15 kgs pickles were sent to Mumbai in a tempo on Sunday. Many people had also given Farsan, Chiwda and water bottles for the agitators.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan Govt To Table Stricter Anti-Conversion Bill In Assembly
Rajasthan Govt To Table Stricter Anti-Conversion Bill In Assembly
Punjab Floods Fury: 29 Human Lives Lost Since August 1, 3 Persons Missing
Punjab Floods Fury: 29 Human Lives Lost Since August 1, 3 Persons Missing
Thane: Fake App Links On WhatsApp Lead To ₹6 Lakh Fraud In Badlapur & Ambernath; Case Registered
Thane: Fake App Links On WhatsApp Lead To ₹6 Lakh Fraud In Badlapur & Ambernath; Case Registered
Anupam Kher Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai Without VIP Access, Lauds Management & Organisers; See PHOTOS
Anupam Kher Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai Without VIP Access, Lauds Management & Organisers; See PHOTOS

The volunteers started collecting the food items in the morning by visiting each house in the villages and sending them to Mumbai in the transport vehicles. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nanded: Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan Reviews Flood-Hit Areas, Urges State Government Aid For...

Nanded: Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan Reviews Flood-Hit Areas, Urges State Government Aid For...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Gramin Bank Announces Digital Service Downtime During CBS...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Gramin Bank Announces Digital Service Downtime During CBS...

Nanded: Villagers From Kandhar Taluka Extend Support To Manoj Jarange’s Hunger Strike With Food...

Nanded: Villagers From Kandhar Taluka Extend Support To Manoj Jarange’s Hunger Strike With Food...

24 Held In Gambling Den Raid Near Hotel Punam, Action Taken By Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural...

24 Held In Gambling Den Raid Near Hotel Punam, Action Taken By Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MSEDCL Replaces Old Meters With TOD Meters; Consumers Get Power...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MSEDCL Replaces Old Meters With TOD Meters; Consumers Get Power...