Nanded: Villagers From Kandhar Taluka Extend Support To Manoj Jarange’s Hunger Strike With Food Supplies | PTI

Nanded: Considering the dearth of food for the Maratha agitators stationed in Mumbai, food is being sent to Mumbai from Kandhar taluka in Nanded district under the ‘Ek Ghar, Do Roti’ campaign. The chapatis prepared in the houses, onion chutney, pickle and medicines were sent to Mumbai in the tempos on Sunday.

Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil has initiated an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Several Maratha brethren also went to Mumbai to support the demand for reservations for the Maratha community. These thousands of agitators are facing the problem of food, water and medicines in Mumbai.

The villagers of Digras, Guntur, Marshivni, Hadoli, Digras Khurd and others have come forward for the assistance of these agitators and have lodged the ‘Ek Ghar, Do Roti’ campaign. The message of providing food to be sent to Mumbai was spread on social media on Sunday.

More than 3,000 chapatis, 25 kgs chatney, and 15 kgs pickles were sent to Mumbai in a tempo on Sunday. Many people had also given Farsan, Chiwda and water bottles for the agitators.

The volunteers started collecting the food items in the morning by visiting each house in the villages and sending them to Mumbai in the transport vehicles.