Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Gramin Bank Announces Digital Service Downtime During CBS Merger

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As per the Gazette Notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services, Government of India, on April 7, 2025, the erstwhile Maharashtra Gramin Bank and the erstwhile Vidarbha Konkan Gramin Bank were merged to form a new Maharashtra Gramin Bank, effective from May 1, 2025, for the entire state of Maharashtra.

Like before, Maharashtra Gramin Bank remains a wholly government-owned bank, with its share capital contributed by the Government of India, the Government of Maharashtra, and Bank of Maharashtra.

In line with this merger, the integration of the Core Banking System (CBS) of Vidarbha Konkan Gramin Bank with that of Maharashtra Gramin Bank is scheduled between September 13, 2025, and September 16, 2025.

During this integration period, all digital and other banking services such as ATMs, Mobile Banking, Internet Banking, UPI, RTGS, NEFT, IMPS, DBT, vKYC, Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS), cheque clearing, standing instructions, and mandates may be temporarily interrupted or delayed. Services will resume as normal once the integration is completed.

The Bank has expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and has advised customers to plan their urgent financial requirements for the said period. For any issues, queries, or complaints, customers are requested to contact their nearest branch or visit the official website: www.mahagramin.in.

Maharashtra Gramin Bank is committed to providing the best services to its customers. From September 15, 2025, all services will be fully operational again, with enhanced efficiency and greater customer convenience.