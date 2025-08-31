Shri Mahalaxmi Gauri Ganpati Festival Begins In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar With Religious Fervour | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Shri Mahalaxmi Gauri Ganpati Festival started in the city on August 31. Several families celebrate this festival with religious gaiety and enthusiasm. The devotees had started the preparations for the festival for the past 15 days.

The city markets have been crowded with customers for the past three days to purchase the Puja articles. The Mahalaxmi Gauri installation muhurat was at 5.27 pm on Sunday. The Gauripujan and Naivadya will be held on Monday. The immersion of Mahalaxmi will be done on Tuesday evening.

Mahalaxmi Gauri festival is celebrated extensively in Waluj MIDC area. The markets in Waluj and Pandharpur flourished with the Puja articles. The Mahalaxmi masks, sarees, cloth hands, Kothi, and children's clothes are purchased in large quantities in these markets. The traders said Mahalaxmi Kothi (body) were earlier made up of iron sheet, now the bodies are made up of fibre.

The customers prefer the masks manufactured from Amravati. The masks are also brought from Solapur, Yeotmal, Kolhapur and other cities. The sarees, cloth and other articles needed for Mahalaxmi pujan are sold in large numbers. The customers are thronging the markets for the Mahalaxmi puja articles for the past 15 days, they said.