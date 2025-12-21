'Sky Is Never The Limit': Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Inspires Students In Pune |

Pune: The sky was never the limit, and it never will be. Not for me, not for you, and certainly not for India.” With these words, renowned astronaut and Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla inspired the Punekars on Sunday, urging them to dream big and work relentlessly to achieve those dreams.

Addressing a packed audience at the Pune Book Festival, Shukla inspired students by pointing towards India’s ambitious future in space exploration. “India is preparing to land on the Moon by 2040. The first footprint there could be yours. With consistent effort, perseverance, determination, and hard work, every dream can become a reality,” he said.

Shukla made history by travelling to the International Space Station in June 2025 as part of the ‘Axiom-4’ mission. He also shared his extraordinary journey and experiences in space. Forty-one years after Rakesh Sharma, he became the second Indian to travel to space, marking a proud moment for the nation.

He was in conversation with Yuvraj Malik, Director of the National Book Trust (NBT). NBT Chairman Milind Marathe, festival chief organiser Rajesh Pandey, and Kohinoor Group Chairman Krishnakumar Goyal were also present.

Greeting the audience with a warm “How are you, Punekars?”, Shukla said he was delighted to be in the city, drawing loud applause from the crowd. Reflecting on the human spirit, he noted, “Curiosity drives humanity to solve problems. On Earth, our identity is linked to family, school, city, or country. But once you enter space, your only identity is ‘Earth’. Looking back at our planet from space makes you realise that we are all one.”

Describing Earth as breathtakingly vast and beautiful, he added that witnessing the immense universe beyond it deepens respect for the greater creative force that governs existence.

Shukla also spoke candidly about the rigorous training for missions like Gaganyaan and Axiom. “When the spacecraft engines ignited, the intense shocks made me forget my training for a moment. In zero gravity, the body undergoes dramatic changes—height increases, hunger fades, and blood rushes to the head. Mental strength is crucial to cope with all this,” he explained.

Recalling the emotional moments before launch, he said, “Before entering the spacecraft on launch day, I listened to ‘Vande Mataram’. It filled me with energy and pride. When the spacecraft passed over India, it was an overwhelming, unforgettable moment.”

Shukla shared that Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s ‘Wings of Fire’ and Ayn Rand’s ‘The Fountainhead’ played a significant role in shaping his outlook. He also cited the example of Dr Peggy Whitson, commander of the Axiom-4 mission, who faced nine failures before succeeding on her tenth attempt. With nearly 700 days spent in space, she is among the world’s most experienced astronauts.

“Failures should never discourage students. Persistent effort and unwavering determination lead to success. No matter which field you choose, giving your best is the greatest service to the nation, and that is how the dream of a developed India will be realised,” Shukla said.

Advanced Astronaut Training Centre will be Coming Up in India

Shukla also revealed that India is setting up a state-of-the-art astronaut training centre, where future space travellers will receive comprehensive preparation. Astronauts must be trained in everything from spacecraft maintenance and repairs to emergency medical care.

They will be trained on how to function in zero gravity and handle critical situations in space. The new facility will help Indian astronauts to undergo advanced training within the country, strengthening India’s growing space programme.