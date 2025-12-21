 Pune VIDEO: Bridge Collapses In Velhe Taluka, Snapping Connectivity For 25 Villages
A bridge connecting Kodwadi village and around 25 other villages collapsed on Saturday evening, resulting in the complete loss of road connectivity in the area. At the time of the incident, a truck was passing over the bridge and fell along with the structure. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 12:27 PM IST
Pune: A bridge connecting Kodwadi village and around 25 other villages collapsed on Saturday evening, resulting in the complete loss of road connectivity in the area. At the time of the incident, a truck was passing over the bridge and fell along with the structure. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

The incident occurred in Rajgad (Velha) taluka, approximately 50 km from Pune city. Residents said the bridge was in a dilapidated condition and even after repeated complaints, the administration did not take cognisance of the matter. No repair work was insiated which eventually led to the collapse. 

Due to the collapse of the bridge, villages including Bhagin Ghar, Kodwadi, and nearly 25 surrounding villages have had their connectivity cut off, causing severe inconvenience to residents. Essential services, transportation and daily movement have been badly affected.

Congress Velhe taluka president Sanjay Walgude and vice-president Maruti Pansare have demanded that the bridge be repaired immediately and connectivity restored at the earliest. 

Papu Shendkar, a localite from Velha, said, "We urge the authorities to take urgent steps and carry out repairs on a priority basis to avoid further hardship. The delay in repair work has impacted several  emergency services, schoolchildren and farmers, and we urge the authorities to take action at the earliest." 

Shankar Pansare, another local citizen, said, "We have been raising these issues for a long time, but authorities neglected our concerns, and now, when the bridge finally collapsed, our lifes has impacted severely. Our kids didn't go to school today. Daily commute comes to a standstill, so we are suffering despite our warning the authorities of the mishaps."

