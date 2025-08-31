MHADA Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Extends Housing Scheme Application Deadline Till September 8 | Representative Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The last date for applying for the houses under the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has been extended till September 8. The decision has been taken to provide opportunity to those residents who had not applied for the housing scheme. Chief officer Dattatray Navale has appealed to the residents to take advantage of this opportunity.

The advertisement for 1,341 MHADA plots was published in June, 2025. The plots are available at Nakshatrawadi, Ambajogai, Chikalthana, Satara, Deolai and other places. As many people could not apply for the plots, the last date was extended by eight days. Hence, maximum residents can apply for the scheme.

The last date for applying for the plots will be September 8. The applicants can apply through the online system by 11.59 pm by paying the deposit amount. The revised time-table has been published on the MHADA website. The lottery of the received application will be held at the District Planning Committee Hall, District Collector Office on October 1, 2025.

The applications can apply online on https://housing.mhada.gov.in or https://www.mhada.gov.in website. For further information, the applicants can contact on support@easebuzz.in email id. Similarly, a special helpline centre has been established at the divisional office, Gruhanirman Bhavan, CBS Road, near Mahavir Pillar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.