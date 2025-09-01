 Nashik Rural Police Launches 'Rakshak AI' WhatsApp Chatbot For Public Safety
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik Rural Police Launches 'Rakshak AI' WhatsApp Chatbot For Public Safety

Nashik Rural Police Launches 'Rakshak AI' WhatsApp Chatbot For Public Safety

Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said the facility would allow citizens and victims to contact the police from their homes. He expressed confidence that Rakshak AI would be a decisive tool to check rising crime.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 10:58 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Rural Police Launches 'Rakshak AI' WhatsApp Chatbot For Public Safety |

The Nashik Rural Police has launched a WhatsApp chatbot, Rakshak AI, to ensure public safety and provide quick redressal of complaints.

Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said the facility would allow citizens and victims to contact the police from their homes. He expressed confidence that Rakshak AI would be a decisive tool to check rising crime.

Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Mirkhelkar said the chatbot would serve as a multilingual smart assistant and help bridge the gap between police and citizens. “With its help, people can inform the police about illegal businesses and anti-social activities. 

Read Also
Pune: PMC Shuts Down Katraj Garbage Depot Ganesh Idol Immersion Tank After Citizen Outcry
article-image

Complaints can also be filed against officers who ignore grievances. Since the chatbot is available in Marathi and English, there will be no language barrier. Any complaint received will be acted upon immediately,” he said.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Pregnant Woman And Husband Escape Unhurt As Car Catches Fire On VIP Road In Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Pregnant Woman And Husband Escape Unhurt As Car Catches Fire On VIP Road In Lucknow
PM Modi Likely To Visit Mizoram, Manipur On September 13
PM Modi Likely To Visit Mizoram, Manipur On September 13
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bulandshahr's Small Grocer Gets ₹1.41 Billion Income Tax Notice After PAN Card Misused By 6 Delhi Firms; VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bulandshahr's Small Grocer Gets ₹1.41 Billion Income Tax Notice After PAN Card Misused By 6 Delhi Firms; VIDEO
Over 70,000 Balvatikas Transform Early Education In Uttar Pradesh Schools
Over 70,000 Balvatikas Transform Early Education In Uttar Pradesh Schools

Mirkhelkar added that while the initiative is being rolled out on a pilot basis, the police plan to expand it across rural areas soon.

Read Also
Pune-Delhi SpiceJet Flight Returns Safely After Technical Glitch, No 'Emergency' Declared
article-image

Meanwhile, he informed that Rakshak AI was created by five students of KK Wagh Engineering College in Nashik — Saurabh Shinde, Neeraj Bawa, Om Nikam, Srinath Kadam and Yash Vadnere — under the guidance of Prof Dhananjay Kanade.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: AIMA Hosts Cameroon Delegation To Explore Bilateral Investment Opportunities

Nashik: AIMA Hosts Cameroon Delegation To Explore Bilateral Investment Opportunities

Nashik Rural Police Launches 'Rakshak AI' WhatsApp Chatbot For Public Safety

Nashik Rural Police Launches 'Rakshak AI' WhatsApp Chatbot For Public Safety

Ex-BJP MP Kirit Somaiya Attacked While Campaigning In Sillod

Ex-BJP MP Kirit Somaiya Attacked While Campaigning In Sillod

Nashik: SIT Nabs Two Accused In Dhotre Murder Case From Nandur Naka

Nashik: SIT Nabs Two Accused In Dhotre Murder Case From Nandur Naka

Nanded: Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan Reviews Flood-Hit Areas, Urges State Government Aid For...

Nanded: Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan Reviews Flood-Hit Areas, Urges State Government Aid For...