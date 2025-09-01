Nashik Rural Police Launches 'Rakshak AI' WhatsApp Chatbot For Public Safety |

The Nashik Rural Police has launched a WhatsApp chatbot, Rakshak AI, to ensure public safety and provide quick redressal of complaints.

Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said the facility would allow citizens and victims to contact the police from their homes. He expressed confidence that Rakshak AI would be a decisive tool to check rising crime.

Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Mirkhelkar said the chatbot would serve as a multilingual smart assistant and help bridge the gap between police and citizens. “With its help, people can inform the police about illegal businesses and anti-social activities.

Complaints can also be filed against officers who ignore grievances. Since the chatbot is available in Marathi and English, there will be no language barrier. Any complaint received will be acted upon immediately,” he said.

Mirkhelkar added that while the initiative is being rolled out on a pilot basis, the police plan to expand it across rural areas soon.

Meanwhile, he informed that Rakshak AI was created by five students of KK Wagh Engineering College in Nashik — Saurabh Shinde, Neeraj Bawa, Om Nikam, Srinath Kadam and Yash Vadnere — under the guidance of Prof Dhananjay Kanade.