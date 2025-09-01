Pune: PMC Shuts Down Katraj Garbage Depot Ganesh Idol Immersion Tank After Citizen Outcry | FPJ Photo/ Image used for representational purpose only

Pune: Devotees will no longer have to immerse their Ganesh idols at the Katraj garbage depot. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to permanently close the immersion tank there, after citizens and social groups raised concerns over the lack of sanctity at the site.

The Patit Pawan Sanghatana’s vice president, Prasad Waikar, treasurer Girish Kakade, and member Akshay Jambure had recently submitted a representation to Assistant Commissioner of the Dhankawadi Ward Office, Surekha Bhange.

The letter read, “Devotees bring Lord Ganesh idols with great devotion, but immersion in a garbage depot tank does not maintain the sanctity of the idol. Therefore, this tank should be closed and proper arrangements must be made elsewhere,” the Sanghatana wrote.

Taking cognisance of the demand, the PMC has not only closed the depot immersion tank but has also made alternative arrangements for idol immersion at Morebaug, Lake Town, and Thorve Maidan.