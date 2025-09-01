Nanded: Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan Reviews Flood-Hit Areas, Urges State Government Aid For Farmers | File Photo

Nanded: “The farmers incurred severe losses due to the natural calamities during the Kharif season in the district. The heavy rains have disrupted life between May and August. Out of the total 93 revenue circles in the district, 88 circles have been affected. Hence, there is a need for immediate assistance from the government to the farmers”, opined former chief minister and Rajya Sabha member Ashok Chavan.

He visited the affected areas on Saturday and Sunday and gathered information about the crop losses. He personally visited the farms, houses, roads and bridges and took a review of the losses. On Sunday, he took the actual information from the administrative officers at the district collector's office and then interacted with the media persons. He mentioned that the situation in the district is drastic and the farmers should be given immediate financial assistance to recover the losses.

Heavy rains were witnessed more than three times in around 53 revenue circles in Nanded district. The primary crops of Soybean and cotton were damaged, and the tur and moong crops were also drowned. The turmeric and sugarcane crops have been partially destroyed. The losses have been reported on the 7.56 lakh hectares of land, and most of the places incurred more than 33 % losses, Chavan mentioned.

As per the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) standards, most of the farmers in the Nanded district are eligible for getting compensation for their losses. Hence, the government should take immediate action and provide financial assistance to the farmers, Chavan appealed.