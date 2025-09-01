 Nanded: Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan Reviews Flood-Hit Areas, Urges State Government Aid For Farmers
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNanded: Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan Reviews Flood-Hit Areas, Urges State Government Aid For Farmers

Nanded: Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan Reviews Flood-Hit Areas, Urges State Government Aid For Farmers

He visited the affected areas on Saturday and Sunday and gathered information about the crop losses. He personally visited the farms, houses, roads and bridges and took a review of the losses

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
Nanded: Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan Reviews Flood-Hit Areas, Urges State Government Aid For Farmers | File Photo

Nanded: “The farmers incurred severe losses due to the natural calamities during the Kharif season in the district. The heavy rains have disrupted life between May and August. Out of the total 93 revenue circles in the district, 88 circles have been affected. Hence, there is a need for immediate assistance from the government to the farmers”, opined former chief minister and Rajya Sabha member Ashok Chavan. 

He visited the affected areas on Saturday and Sunday and gathered information about the crop losses. He personally visited the farms, houses, roads and bridges and took a review of the losses. On Sunday, he took the actual information from the administrative officers at the district collector's office and then interacted with the media persons. He mentioned that the situation in the district is drastic and the farmers should be given immediate financial assistance to recover the losses.

Read Also
Nanded: Villagers From Kandhar Taluka Extend Support To Manoj Jarange’s Hunger Strike With Food...
article-image

Heavy rains were witnessed more than three times in around 53 revenue circles in Nanded district. The primary crops of Soybean and cotton were damaged, and the tur and moong crops were also drowned. The turmeric and sugarcane crops have been partially destroyed. The losses have been reported on the 7.56 lakh hectares of land, and most of the places incurred more than 33 % losses, Chavan mentioned.

As per the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) standards, most of the farmers in the Nanded district are eligible for getting compensation for their losses. Hence, the government should take immediate action and provide financial assistance to the farmers, Chavan appealed.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab Floods Fury: 29 Human Lives Lost Since August 1, 3 Persons Missing
Punjab Floods Fury: 29 Human Lives Lost Since August 1, 3 Persons Missing
Thane: Fake App Links On WhatsApp Lead To ₹6 Lakh Fraud In Badlapur & Ambernath; Case Registered
Thane: Fake App Links On WhatsApp Lead To ₹6 Lakh Fraud In Badlapur & Ambernath; Case Registered
Anupam Kher Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai Without VIP Access, Lauds Management & Organisers; See PHOTOS
Anupam Kher Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai Without VIP Access, Lauds Management & Organisers; See PHOTOS
Taloja Industries Raise Alarm Over MPCB Delay In Expansion Permissions
Taloja Industries Raise Alarm Over MPCB Delay In Expansion Permissions
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nanded: Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan Reviews Flood-Hit Areas, Urges State Government Aid For...

Nanded: Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan Reviews Flood-Hit Areas, Urges State Government Aid For...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Gramin Bank Announces Digital Service Downtime During CBS...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Gramin Bank Announces Digital Service Downtime During CBS...

Nanded: Villagers From Kandhar Taluka Extend Support To Manoj Jarange’s Hunger Strike With Food...

Nanded: Villagers From Kandhar Taluka Extend Support To Manoj Jarange’s Hunger Strike With Food...

24 Held In Gambling Den Raid Near Hotel Punam, Action Taken By Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural...

24 Held In Gambling Den Raid Near Hotel Punam, Action Taken By Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MSEDCL Replaces Old Meters With TOD Meters; Consumers Get Power...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MSEDCL Replaces Old Meters With TOD Meters; Consumers Get Power...