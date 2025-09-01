Pune-Delhi SpiceJet Flight Returns Safely After Technical Glitch, No 'Emergency' Declared | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pune: A big danger was averted after the Pune to Delhi flight was shortly returned after takeoff on Monday morning due to a technical glitch.

The pilot, after noticing the glitch, sought permission from Air Traffic Control (ATC) to land the aircraft back at Pune International Airport. Once clearance was granted, the flight safely landed without any problem.

Several passengers described the incident as an “emergency landing,” but airport authorities clarified that it was not an emergency situation. “No emergency landing was declared and no Mayday call was received,” officials said.

Confirming the matter, Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke stated, “This morning, a SpiceJet aircraft operating on the Pune-Delhi route took off as per schedule. After takeoff, the pilot experienced a technical issue and decided to bring the flight back to Pune. The aircraft landed safely. It was not an emergency landing, and no distress call was made to ATC.”

All passengers are reported safe, and further checks of the aircraft are being carried out before it is cleared for service.