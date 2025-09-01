 Pune-Delhi SpiceJet Flight Returns Safely After Technical Glitch, No 'Emergency' Declared
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune-Delhi SpiceJet Flight Returns Safely After Technical Glitch, No 'Emergency' Declared

Pune-Delhi SpiceJet Flight Returns Safely After Technical Glitch, No 'Emergency' Declared

The pilot, after noticing the glitch, sought permission from Air Traffic Control (ATC) to land the aircraft back at Pune International Airport. Once clearance was granted, the flight safely landed without any problem

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
Pune-Delhi SpiceJet Flight Returns Safely After Technical Glitch, No 'Emergency' Declared | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pune: A big danger was averted after the Pune to Delhi flight was shortly returned after takeoff on Monday morning due to a technical glitch.

The pilot, after noticing the glitch, sought permission from Air Traffic Control (ATC) to land the aircraft back at Pune International Airport. Once clearance was granted, the flight safely landed without any problem.

Several passengers described the incident as an “emergency landing,” but airport authorities clarified that it was not an emergency situation. “No emergency landing was declared and no Mayday call was received,” officials said.

Read Also
Pune's Muslim Community Postpones Eid-e-Milad Procession To Avoid Ganesh Visarjan Clash
article-image

Confirming the matter, Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke stated, “This morning, a SpiceJet aircraft operating on the Pune-Delhi route took off as per schedule. After takeoff, the pilot experienced a technical issue and decided to bring the flight back to Pune. The aircraft landed safely. It was not an emergency landing, and no distress call was made to ATC.”

FPJ Shorts
'After Hydrogen Bomb, Narendra Modi Will Not Be Able To Show His Face': Rahul Gandhi Says More Exposes On 'Vote Thieft' Coming Soon - VIDEO
'After Hydrogen Bomb, Narendra Modi Will Not Be Able To Show His Face': Rahul Gandhi Says More Exposes On 'Vote Thieft' Coming Soon - VIDEO
'That’s American Dream': New York Governor Greets Indian Chef Of Popular Croissant Outlet, Applauds His Success
'That’s American Dream': New York Governor Greets Indian Chef Of Popular Croissant Outlet, Applauds His Success
Nearly 350 Barred WBSSC Candidates Approach Calcutta HC, Seek Permission To Participate In New Recruitment Process
Nearly 350 Barred WBSSC Candidates Approach Calcutta HC, Seek Permission To Participate In New Recruitment Process
MCC Revises NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule; Round 2 To Start On September 4
MCC Revises NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule; Round 2 To Start On September 4

All passengers are reported safe, and further checks of the aircraft are being carried out before it is cleared for service.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

After Delays & Protests, Pune’s Longest Double-Decker Flyover At Sinhagad Road Finally Inaugurated...

After Delays & Protests, Pune’s Longest Double-Decker Flyover At Sinhagad Road Finally Inaugurated...

Pune-Delhi SpiceJet Flight Returns Safely After Technical Glitch, No 'Emergency' Declared

Pune-Delhi SpiceJet Flight Returns Safely After Technical Glitch, No 'Emergency' Declared

Pune: PMC Requests Appointment Of 51 Officers To Oversee Civic Elections

Pune: PMC Requests Appointment Of 51 Officers To Oversee Civic Elections

Pune: PMC Shuts Down Katraj Garbage Depot Ganesh Idol Immersion Tank After Citizen Outcry

Pune: PMC Shuts Down Katraj Garbage Depot Ganesh Idol Immersion Tank After Citizen Outcry

Pune's Muslim Community Postpones Eid-e-Milad Procession To Avoid Ganesh Visarjan Clash

Pune's Muslim Community Postpones Eid-e-Milad Procession To Avoid Ganesh Visarjan Clash