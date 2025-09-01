Nashik: Anand Mahindra Calls Mangi Tungi Trek An 'Unforgettable Spiritual Experience' |

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has described his recent climb to Mangi Tungi in Baglan taluka, home to the 108-foot statue of Jain Tirthankara Lord Rishabhdev, as an “unforgettable travel experience that gives spiritual satisfaction.”

Mahindra, who frequently visits Nashik for his company’s projects, said on social media that he was unaware of Mangi Tungi's climb until recently. “We had no idea about the Mangi Tungi hill. We had never thought of such an unforgettable place. A visit here is not just a mountain trek, but an opportunity to see the 108-foot-tall idol of Lord Rishabhdev, which gives spiritual satisfaction. An incredible travel experience is right at our doorstep,” he mentioned, sharing a video of the site.

Mangi Tungi holds deep religious significance for the Jain community and draws thousands of devotees and tourists each year. The 108-foot statue, carved from a single rock after fifteen years of effort, was inaugurated nine years ago during the Mahamastakabhishek ceremony, which drew nationwide attention.

Devotees can reach the idol by climbing nearly 2,000 steps from the base of the hill. While locals and trustees were uncertain about the timing of Mahindra’s visit, his account on social media offered insights into his personal experience.

Trustees recalled that the creation of the massive idol was a milestone achieved through tireless work. Along with its religious significance, Mangi Tungi's natural beauty has made it a prominent destination for both pilgrims and travellers.