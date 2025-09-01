 Nashik: MVP Alumni Association Honours Teachers At Trirashmi Fellowship Ceremony
The Trirashmi Fellowship Distribution Ceremony was held on Aug 30 at the Civil Engineering Auditorium of KBT College of Engineering, Nashik, to honour the academic and social contributions of teachers. The event was organised by the MVP Alumni Association.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 11:50 PM IST
article-image
The Alumni Association said the fellowship recognises teachers who take innovative initiatives, work for the all-round development of students, and maintain strong coordination with alumni. 

This year’s awardees were Namdev Waje, Pandurang Karpe, Sara Tommy, Dr Sharad Kamble and Sambhaji Pagar. Each received Rs25,000 in cash, along with a plaque and certificate. 

The ceremony also featured the announcement of the Nalanda Scholarship. Under the scheme, the association will bear the entire cost of higher education for Devesh Jadhav, a student of Mohapada Ashram School in Surgana. 

Introducing the programme, Dhananjay Chavan welcomed dignitaries, while Sachin Pachorkar detailed the association’s activities and contributions. 

The event was attended by former principal NR Bhadane, Sahyadri Farms’ Vilas Shinde, Jayant Jayabhave, principal Wagh, Borade, Kale, as well as entrepreneurs Vikrant Mate and Krunal Patil, among others. 

Concluding the programme, Manisha Bhamre delivered the vote of thanks. The association expressed its resolve to continue inspiring teachers, students and alumni through such initiatives.

