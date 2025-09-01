 Maratha Activists Detained In Pune During CM Fadnavis’s Visit For Sinhagad Road Flyover Opening (VIDEOS)
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaratha Activists Detained In Pune During CM Fadnavis’s Visit For Sinhagad Road Flyover Opening (VIDEOS)

Maratha Activists Detained In Pune During CM Fadnavis’s Visit For Sinhagad Road Flyover Opening (VIDEOS)

Amid the ruckus created by some alleged Maratha activists, they were taken into custody while protesting during Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s visit

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
Maratha Activists Detained In Pune During CM Fadnavis’s Visit For Sinhagad Road Flyover Opening (VIDEOS) | Video Screengrab

Pune: Due to the impact of Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange’s hunger strike in Mumbai, a tense situation was also seen on Monday during Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's visit to Pune for the inauguration of the flyover at Sinhagad Road.

Watch Videos:

Amid the ruckus created by some alleged Maratha activists, they were taken into custody while protesting during Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s visit.

Sources and media reports claim that security was extremely tight, and even reporters and other citizens were not allowed anywhere near the CM or his convoy.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan Govt To Table Stricter Anti-Conversion Bill In Assembly
Rajasthan Govt To Table Stricter Anti-Conversion Bill In Assembly
Punjab Floods Fury: 29 Human Lives Lost Since August 1, 3 Persons Missing
Punjab Floods Fury: 29 Human Lives Lost Since August 1, 3 Persons Missing
Thane: Fake App Links On WhatsApp Lead To ₹6 Lakh Fraud In Badlapur & Ambernath; Case Registered
Thane: Fake App Links On WhatsApp Lead To ₹6 Lakh Fraud In Badlapur & Ambernath; Case Registered
Anupam Kher Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai Without VIP Access, Lauds Management & Organisers; See PHOTOS
Anupam Kher Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai Without VIP Access, Lauds Management & Organisers; See PHOTOS
Read Also
After Delays & Protests, Pune’s Longest Double-Decker Flyover At Sinhagad Road Finally Inaugurated...
article-image

CM Fadnavis inaugurated the Sinhagad Road flyover in Pune on Monday afternoon. He also visited several Ganesh mandals to seek the blessings of Ganesh Bappa.

Speaking on the Maratha agitation ongoing in Mumbai, he said, “This is a social issue, but some are trying to politicize it. A few people are trying to take advantage of the situation for their own benefit. But I say, those who try to roast bread on this issue will end up burning their mouths. Hence, one should not attempt to exploit social issues for personal gain.”

Fadnavis further said, “The state government’s stance is very clear. We have taken decisions in a highly positive manner. If you look at it, so far, all the decisions in favor of the Maratha community between 2014 and 2025 were taken, first under my leadership, then under Eknath Shinde’s leadership, and now once again under my leadership. The first reservation was granted by me, the second by Shinde,” said Devendra Fadnavis.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nanded: Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan Reviews Flood-Hit Areas, Urges State Government Aid For...

Nanded: Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan Reviews Flood-Hit Areas, Urges State Government Aid For...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Gramin Bank Announces Digital Service Downtime During CBS...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Gramin Bank Announces Digital Service Downtime During CBS...

Nanded: Villagers From Kandhar Taluka Extend Support To Manoj Jarange’s Hunger Strike With Food...

Nanded: Villagers From Kandhar Taluka Extend Support To Manoj Jarange’s Hunger Strike With Food...

24 Held In Gambling Den Raid Near Hotel Punam, Action Taken By Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural...

24 Held In Gambling Den Raid Near Hotel Punam, Action Taken By Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MSEDCL Replaces Old Meters With TOD Meters; Consumers Get Power...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MSEDCL Replaces Old Meters With TOD Meters; Consumers Get Power...