Maratha Activists Detained In Pune During CM Fadnavis’s Visit For Sinhagad Road Flyover Opening (VIDEOS)

Maratha Activists Detained In Pune During CM Fadnavis's Visit For Sinhagad Road Flyover Opening

Pune: Due to the impact of Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange’s hunger strike in Mumbai, a tense situation was also seen on Monday during Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's visit to Pune for the inauguration of the flyover at Sinhagad Road.

Amid the ruckus created by some alleged Maratha activists, they were taken into custody while protesting during Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s visit.

Sources and media reports claim that security was extremely tight, and even reporters and other citizens were not allowed anywhere near the CM or his convoy.

CM Fadnavis inaugurated the Sinhagad Road flyover in Pune on Monday afternoon. He also visited several Ganesh mandals to seek the blessings of Ganesh Bappa.

Speaking on the Maratha agitation ongoing in Mumbai, he said, “This is a social issue, but some are trying to politicize it. A few people are trying to take advantage of the situation for their own benefit. But I say, those who try to roast bread on this issue will end up burning their mouths. Hence, one should not attempt to exploit social issues for personal gain.”

Fadnavis further said, “The state government’s stance is very clear. We have taken decisions in a highly positive manner. If you look at it, so far, all the decisions in favor of the Maratha community between 2014 and 2025 were taken, first under my leadership, then under Eknath Shinde’s leadership, and now once again under my leadership. The first reservation was granted by me, the second by Shinde,” said Devendra Fadnavis.