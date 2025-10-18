Eight Killed, Eight Injured As Pickup Falls Into Valley At Chandshaili Ghat In Maharashtra's Nandurbar | Sourced

Nandurbar: Eight people were killed and another eight were injured after a vehicle fell into a valley at the Chandshaili Ghat in Nandurbar district, Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for the necessary medical treatment. The incident happened within the jurisdiction of Shahada police station.

According to preliminary information, the accident took place in Chandshail Ghat when a pickup vehicle overturned. The people in the vehicle were returning after attending the Astamba Yatra (pilgrimage). As they were heading back after the pilgrimage, tragedy struck these devotees. The driver lost control of the pickup vehicle while it was passing through Chandshail Ghat, leading to the major accident.

Initial reports indicate that so far, eight people have died in this accident, and many are injured. It is reported that the condition of another eight of the injured is serious. Therefore, there is a strong possibility that the number of fatalities in the incident will increase.

All the victims are currently being taken to Taloda Sub-District Hospital for treatment. Following the accident, the police immediately reached the scene and promptly initiated rescue operations. The police pulled the injured out of the pickup van and sent them for medical treatment.

The driver lost control of the pickup van while it was in the ghat section, causing the vehicle to overturn. As a result, the people sitting in the rear of the vehicle were crushed underneath. Many suffered severe injuries, leading to their immediate death. The scene when the police arrived for the rescue operation was horrific. Many people were lying injured on the road, with several appearing seriously hurt. Hence, there is a strong possibility that the death toll from this tragedy will increase.

(With Inputs from ANI)