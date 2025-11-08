Pune Crime: Inspired By Drishyam, Husband Murders Wife, Burns Body In Fabrication Furnace | Sourced

Pune's Warje-Malwadi Police have cracked the case of a 38-year-old woman’s murder, which was planned and executed by her husband, Samir Punjabrao Jadhav (42), a resident of Shivne, who murdered his wife Anjali Jadhav (38), over the suspicion of an illicit relationship.

Accused Samir plotted the murder of his wife after watching the movie Drishyam three to four months ago, said officials.

According to the police, on October 26, Anjali was reported missing from near Warje Bridge. Her husband, Samir, had filed a missing persons complaint two days later. He expressed deep concern and frequently visited the police station to check on the progress. His behaviour, however, raised suspicions among the police.

Despite the missing case being transferred to Rajgad Police Station, Senior Inspector Vishwajeet Kaingade of Warje-Malwadi Police instructed his team, PSI Sanjay Narale and PSI Nitin Gaikwad, to continue their parallel probe.

DCP Zone 3 Sambhaji Kadam, speaking to the media, said, “During sustained questioning, Samir finally broke down and revealed the horrifying truth. Due to jealousy over his wife’s alleged affair with one Satej Patil, Samir plotted her murder over a month in advance.”

He rented a godown at Shindewadi near Gogalwadi Phata for ₹18,000 per month, prepared an iron box, and stored wooden logs there. Before the day of the crime, Samir sent both children to his relatives’ home.

On October 26, he took Anjali on a drive in his Hyundai i10 (MH12 FU 0864) under the pretext of a casual outing and enjoyment. After stopping at a hotel near Khadakwasla for refreshments, he brought her to the rented godown around 8 pm, where they sat on a mat to eat bhel.

In a chilling moment, Samir strangled Anjali for nearly ten minutes until she died. Around 10 pm, he then placed her body in the iron box, poured petrol over it, and burned it to ashes. Later, around midnight, he scattered the remains into a nearby river and sold the iron box as scrap to destroy the evidence.

After the accused filed the complaint, police began analysing CCTV footage, in which Samir was seen going with his wife but returning alone, leading to suspicion. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

Police registered a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Samir Jadhav at the Warje-Malwadi Police Station. The investigation was later handed over to the Rajgad Police Station.