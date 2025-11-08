Pune: NCP Issues Show-Cause Notice To Spokesperson Rupali Patil Thombre Over Remarks Against Women's Commission Chief | Facebook

Pune: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has issued a show-cause notice to its state spokesperson from Pune, Rupali Patil Thombre, over her remarks made in the media against the Chairperson of the State Women's Commission and NCP's women's wing president, Rupali Chakankar.

In the notice, signed by NCP State Organisation General Secretary Sanjay Khodke, who termed Thombre's statements as a violation of party discipline. The communication directed her to submit an explanation within seven days, failing to do so, disciplinary action would be initiated against her.

Notice

The notice stated, "While holding the responsibility of the position of State Spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party, you have made statements in the media regarding the Chairperson of the State Women's Commission and the President of the Party's Women's Wing, which amounts to a breach of party discipline. Therefore, you are hereby directed to submit an explanation to the State Office within seven (7) days as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against you. Failing to do so will result in appropriate further action being initiated against you."

The development comes after Rupali Patil Thombre, along with several women's organisations, staged a protest in Pune against the State Women's Commission over the alleged suicide case of a woman doctor from Satara district. Thombre had accused the Commission and its Chairperson, Rupali Chakankar, of inaction in the matter and demanded Chakankar's resignation.

Reacting to the notice, Thombre posted a response on Facebook late Friday night, stating that the time given by the party for her explanation was "extremely short" and that she would provide a detailed clarification.

"Tonight, the party has sought an explanation regarding the remarks made about the Chairperson of the Women's Commission, who is known for delivering justice to women across the world. I will be giving a detailed clarification covering everything--from the issue of personal interests to the Hagawane case and the character assassination of our late sister, the woman doctor from Satara who committed suicide," she wrote.

Thombre further questioned, "But really, what explanation should be given about those who defamed the character of the deceased sister?"

